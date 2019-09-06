Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Stock Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aqua America by 1,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aqua America in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WTR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.60. 33,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,777. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.07 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.2343 dividend. This is a positive change from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III purchased 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

