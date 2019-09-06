Aragon (ANT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,058.00

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Bitfinex and Bittrex. Aragon has a market capitalization of $17.46 million and $18,058.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00214012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.01255910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, Bittrex, AirSwap, Bitfinex, Upbit, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.