Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,525,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 461,167 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $6.45.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $723.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 190,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 6.4% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.