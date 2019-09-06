argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $132.53 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in argenx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in argenx by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in argenx by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

