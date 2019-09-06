Argus Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Argus has a total market cap of $287.00 and $61.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Argus has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00147035 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 73.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,868.12 or 1.00051376 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003329 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002550 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000469 BTC.

About Argus

Argus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Buying and Selling Argus

Argus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

