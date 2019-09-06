Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Laidlaw Analysts

Laidlaw set a $15.00 price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

