Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $25.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARDS. Laidlaw set a $15.00 target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 130.22% and a negative net margin of 660.52%. Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

