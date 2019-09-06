Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $3,756,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,298 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $8,272.80.

On Friday, August 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 9,886 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $33,908.98.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 56,842 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $191,557.54.

On Monday, August 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 13,970 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $44,704.00.

CERC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. 99,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $10.00 target price on Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 244,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 4,046.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cerecor by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

