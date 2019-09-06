Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.80 and last traded at $31.84, 2,316,915 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,726,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

