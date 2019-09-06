ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get ASOS PLC/ADR alerts:

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

About ASOS PLC/ADR

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.