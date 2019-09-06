Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Mario J. Gabelli Purchases 2,125 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,125 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AC stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

AC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

