ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.79

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $13.93. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 4,025 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

