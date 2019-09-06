Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0008

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Atheios has a market cap of $14,536.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

