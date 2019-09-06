AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,387,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,632 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.89. 21,289,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,857,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

