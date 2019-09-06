AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. 29,251,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,851,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.