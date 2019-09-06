Augur (REP) Price Hits $11.13

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market cap of $122.45 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be purchased for $11.13 or 0.00102312 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, LATOKEN and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Augur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00209418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.01233277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00084600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance, BX Thailand, DragonEX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Upbit, Crex24, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Zebpay, Gate.io, Kraken, Liqui, Koinex, Bitsane, BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bitbns, GOPAX, ABCC and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.