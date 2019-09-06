Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avalara from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.37.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of Avalara stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $83.28. 178,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,781. Avalara has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -77.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 1,810,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $128,057,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $21,452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,682,187 shares of company stock worth $201,919,597 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 39.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,993,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,165,000 after buying an additional 225,660 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.