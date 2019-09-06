B. Riley Lowers Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $1.40

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIRK. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sidoti set a $5.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 367,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.38). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Woodward purchased 42,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at $396,371.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,368,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 295,300 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 437.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

