B. Riley Reiterates “$7.00” Price Target for Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) has been assigned a $7.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE:SUP traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 270,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Industries International news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

