B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 185,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,116. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $61,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after acquiring an additional 304,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $4,509,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,683,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 186,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Primo Water by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.