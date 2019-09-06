Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Daily Journal Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,996,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,186,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10,867.8% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,459 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.76. 25,327,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,010,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $255.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

