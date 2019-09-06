Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$76.00 Price Target at CSFB

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.73.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock traded up C$0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting C$72.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.36 and a 52 week high of C$78.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.