BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 603.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,793. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

