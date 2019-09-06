Barclays Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 80 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 61 ($0.80) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 66.56 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 58.55. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 384,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £203,908.49 ($266,442.56). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE purchased 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.