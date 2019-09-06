Barclays Begins Coverage on InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

