Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,563. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 42.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 53.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 952,520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 324,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 305,662 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

