Barclays Raises Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $179.00

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $178.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mongodb and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.79.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of MDB stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.05. 23,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -85.73 and a beta of 0.15.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 2,017 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total value of $291,335.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 128,805 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $18,939,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,488 shares of company stock valued at $38,606,982. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 690.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mongodb by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,848 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,731,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,646,000 after buying an additional 479,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.