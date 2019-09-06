Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,069 ($27.04).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,335 ($30.51) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,974.30 ($25.80).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,423 ($18.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,612. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 16.45 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.