Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.28

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 2,547,400 shares changing hands.

BTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTE. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,578 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

