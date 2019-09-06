Beam Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00011248 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 0% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $43.02 million and approximately $59.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 35,244,960 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

