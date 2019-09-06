Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 629 ($8.22) to GBX 616 ($8.05) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 651 ($8.51) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 622.75 ($8.14).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley stock opened at GBX 588.50 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 573.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 555.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 13.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox bought 6,742 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £18,001.14 ($23,521.68).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.