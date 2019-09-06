Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

BIG traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The stock had a trading volume of 776,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,622. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market cap of $873.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Big Lots has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Big Lots by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

