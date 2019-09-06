Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given a $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price target on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on shares of Big Lots and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 776,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,622. The stock has a market cap of $873.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 67,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after acquiring an additional 581,647 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 815,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 150,912 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the period.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.