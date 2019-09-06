Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $25.00 at Loop Capital

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

