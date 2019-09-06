Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure Purchases 11,500 Shares

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,074.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Jr. Leasure also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Jr. Leasure bought 16,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Robert Jr. Leasure bought 5,004 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,857.88.

NASDAQ:BASI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.42. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,287. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

