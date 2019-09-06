Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a $87.00 price objective by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BHVN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.49. 563,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.22 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $900,675. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $4,375,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 381,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after buying an additional 83,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 497,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

