BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $50,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $44,675.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $45,950.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $42,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,523. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.