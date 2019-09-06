Bitblocks (BBK) Trading Up 69.4% Over Last Week

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $118,570.00 and $131.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 69.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00018969 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001891 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00146963 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,623.08 or 0.99664534 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003771 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000494 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000412 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

