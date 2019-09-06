BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.70

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management services.

