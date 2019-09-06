Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells $509,900.00 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackline alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of Blackline stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $533,600.00.

NASDAQ BL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.65 and a beta of 0.78. Blackline Inc has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackline by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackline by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.