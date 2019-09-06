BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Director Acquires $26,026.00 in Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:STK) Director Pamela G. Carlton purchased 1,300 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $26,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $28,148.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

STK traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 80,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,333. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.