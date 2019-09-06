Blakecoin (BLC) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $39,402.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,412.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.49 or 0.01647664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.67 or 0.02792793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00629751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.62 or 0.00736085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00066126 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00431832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 23,315,527 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

