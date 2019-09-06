Blockpass (PASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $805,558.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $805,558.00 and $16,215.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00214389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.41 or 0.01265381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00084833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

