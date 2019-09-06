Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $395.00 Price Target by Buckingham Research Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $395.00 price target by Buckingham Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $363.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.77. The company has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 47,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 465,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $150,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.