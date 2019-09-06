BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Position Boosted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,299 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.16. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,577. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

