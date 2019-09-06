Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BVS. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bovis Homes Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101 ($14.39).

Get Bovis Homes Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. Bovis Homes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,047.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,059.42.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bovis Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bovis Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.