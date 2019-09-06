Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Brinker International to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Shares of EAT opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $38,148.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,035.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $523,720 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Brinker International by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 874,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,422,000 after acquiring an additional 714,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,803,000 after acquiring an additional 563,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,064,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,970,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1,532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 339,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 318,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,037 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

