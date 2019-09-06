Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey Sells 2,258 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $290,582.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,093.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,979. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 945.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,109,000 after buying an additional 3,018,094 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,622,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,024,000 after buying an additional 1,072,664 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,091.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,116,000 after buying an additional 946,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,427,000 after buying an additional 832,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

