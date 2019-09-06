Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,860,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. 1,577,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

