Brokerages Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 104.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 583,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. 764,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. PRA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

